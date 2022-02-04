Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $90.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $124.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on KOD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $122.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $61.93 on Wednesday. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $171.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.80.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $101,107.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 30,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.22 per share, with a total value of $1,725,068.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 788,018 shares of company stock valued at $43,783,520 and sold 21,726 shares valued at $1,846,531. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

