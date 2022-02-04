Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €32.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) received a €32.50 ($36.52) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($34.27) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($35.96) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.90 ($35.84) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($31.46) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of €14.72 ($16.54) and a 1-year high of €20.42 ($22.94).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.