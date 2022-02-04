Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,248 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,394,000 after acquiring an additional 967,581 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 357.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,513,000 after acquiring an additional 571,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 11.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,118,000 after acquiring an additional 451,827 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $181,029,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.70.

Shares of SPGI opened at $413.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $448.88 and its 200 day moving average is $445.24. The company has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $322.37 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

