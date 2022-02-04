Krane Funds Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,212 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth about $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Simmons First National by 12.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average is $29.43. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $173,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

