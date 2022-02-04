Krane Funds Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UGI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 69.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,121,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,498,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,469,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,240,000 after purchasing an additional 731,379 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the second quarter valued at $31,239,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UGI opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $35.70 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.97%.

UGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UGI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $67,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,663 shares of company stock valued at $11,789,634. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

