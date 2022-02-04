Krane Funds Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 358.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 36,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,467,000 after purchasing an additional 22,305 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 32.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of CNA opened at $46.64 on Friday. CNA Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

