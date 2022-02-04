Krane Funds Advisors LLC Takes Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1,397.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,134,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,015,000 after buying an additional 2,924,824 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,070,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in STAG Industrial by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,264,000 after buying an additional 1,422,224 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,193,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 623.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 950,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,299,000 after purchasing an additional 818,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $42.58 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average is $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.87%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

