Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KRYS. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $55.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.69 and a 200 day moving average of $58.31. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 0.99. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $102.99.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. On average, research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACT Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 378.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,192,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

