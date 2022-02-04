Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Hits 1-Day Volume of $83.15 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (CURRENCY:KNC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has a market capitalization of $647.64 million and $83.15 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kyber Network Crystal Legacy coin can currently be purchased for $3.16 or 0.00005518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kyber Network Crystal Legacy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00042234 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00111509 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Profile

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s total supply is 210,252,944 coins and its circulating supply is 205,045,092 coins. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

Buying and Selling Kyber Network Crystal Legacy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network Crystal Legacy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network Crystal Legacy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kyber Network Crystal Legacy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.