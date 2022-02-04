Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $319.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 345.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after buying an additional 22,735 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 70.6% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $278.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $223.36 and a 1 year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

