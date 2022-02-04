Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 783.33 ($10.53).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LAND. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 ($11.09) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 765 ($10.29) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 850 ($11.43) to GBX 900 ($12.10) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Shares of LAND traded up GBX 3.92 ($0.05) on Friday, reaching GBX 805.12 ($10.82). 1,778,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,403. The firm has a market cap of £5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of GBX 604.40 ($8.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 822.40 ($11.06). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 768.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 727.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is -0.89%.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Vanessa Simms sold 42,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($10.07), for a total value of £321,987.61 ($432,895.42).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.