Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) versus Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Head to Head Review

Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) and Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Landstar and Origin Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landstar N/A N/A N/A Origin Materials N/A 3.15% 0.74%

27.3% of Origin Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of Landstar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Landstar and Origin Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landstar $30,000.00 466,594.15 -$15.09 million N/A N/A Origin Materials N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A

Origin Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Landstar.

Risk & Volatility

Landstar has a beta of -10.88, suggesting that its share price is 1,188% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Materials has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Landstar and Origin Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landstar 0 0 0 0 N/A Origin Materials 0 2 2 0 2.50

Origin Materials has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.89%. Given Origin Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than Landstar.

Summary

Origin Materials beats Landstar on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Landstar Company Profile

LandStar, Inc. a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

