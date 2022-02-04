Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Announces Earnings Results

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lannett had a negative net margin of 83.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Shares of Lannett stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 74,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,125. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78. Lannett has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Crew acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 95,900 shares of company stock valued at $174,609. Corporate insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lannett by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Lannett in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Lannett in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 62.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

