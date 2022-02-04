Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Up 5%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)’s share price traded up 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $71.66 and last traded at $71.21. 4,418 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 747,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.46. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $379.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,716,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,855,000 after buying an additional 166,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

