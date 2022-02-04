Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Trading Up 3.7%

Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG)’s stock price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $317.33 and last traded at $317.33. Approximately 704 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $306.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $340.70 and a 200-day moving average of $336.22.

In other Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 news, Director David A. Viniar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.45, for a total transaction of $4,094,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

