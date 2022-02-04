Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,350 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 36.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AQN shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

AQN stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.71.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $528.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.10%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

