Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 41,902 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,902 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $146.55 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $120.85 and a one year high of $151.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.15.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

