Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $756.49 Million

Brokerages predict that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will report $756.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $692.20 million to $842.50 million. Lazard reported sales of $647.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 58.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LAZ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lazard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

NYSE LAZ traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $41.28. 920,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,305. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Lazard has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.63%.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Lazard during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Lazard by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

