Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 16,343 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Leidos worth $13,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Leidos by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Leidos by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS opened at $89.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $110.49.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LDOS. Barclays decreased their price target on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.