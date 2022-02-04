LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TREE. Truist Financial dropped their target price on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on LendingTree from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingTree from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $249.22.

Shares of TREE opened at $126.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $372.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.86 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

