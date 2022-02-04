Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Trading Up 4.5%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s share price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.09 and last traded at $28.05. Approximately 56,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,088,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.83.
LI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Li Auto has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.09.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of -357.50 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.37.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Li Auto by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 495.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.
Li Auto Company Profile (NASDAQ:LI)
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
