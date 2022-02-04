Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Trading Up 4.5%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s share price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.09 and last traded at $28.05. Approximately 56,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,088,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.83.

LI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Li Auto has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.09.

Get Li Auto alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of -357.50 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 209.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Li Auto by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 495.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.