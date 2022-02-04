Liberty Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:LMACA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 169,071 shares.The stock last traded at $10.07 and had previously closed at $10.08.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $941,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 24.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 55.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 26,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

