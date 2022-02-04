Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) PT Lowered to $75.00 at National Bankshares

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 141.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LSPD. Barclays lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $123.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$110.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.69.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of LSPD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,724. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.52. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $130.02. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 3.77.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.91 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 4.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 7.2% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Lightspeed POS by 2.7% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.