Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$80.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$57.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$125.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$98.12.

Shares of LSPD traded up C$1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$40.78. The stock had a trading volume of 531,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,752. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of C$33.19 and a 1-year high of C$165.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$94.72. The company has a market cap of C$6.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.35.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

