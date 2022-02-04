Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. reduced its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 5.4% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 12,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 50.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.93.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.