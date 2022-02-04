Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Price Target Cut to $307.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $311.60.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $257.02 on Thursday. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $234.59 and a 1 year high of $334.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.98.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.12%.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.56, for a total value of $763,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,224 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.67, for a total transaction of $1,375,630.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,915. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.