LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LIVN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $85,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $58,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,428 shares of company stock worth $453,012 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in LivaNova by 892.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIVN stock opened at $73.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day moving average of $82.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $93.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.95.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

