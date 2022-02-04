Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on LYG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 311,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 262,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 97,773 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 119,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 32,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYG stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.78. 656,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,584,142. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.