Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,501 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Lockheed Martin worth $86,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,965,680,000 after purchasing an additional 330,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,549,296,000 after acquiring an additional 143,670 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,654,562,000 after acquiring an additional 360,691 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,135,669,000 after acquiring an additional 446,165 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $389.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

