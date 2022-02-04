Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of L. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 13,133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,225,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,743 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,799,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,033,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,725,000 after acquiring an additional 325,393 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,635,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,127,741,000 after acquiring an additional 242,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 540,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,172,000 after acquiring an additional 196,695 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $305,271.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $505,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,584 shares of company stock worth $836,032. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $61.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.08%.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

