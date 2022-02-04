Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires 34,754 Shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) by 10.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 372,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,754 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in NextCure were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NextCure by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NextCure by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in NextCure in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextCure by 703.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in NextCure in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

NXTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of NextCure from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextCure in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

Shares of NXTC stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $143.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -0.12. NextCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextCure, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

