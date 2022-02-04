Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys 3,363 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 100,937 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

NYSE JCI opened at $68.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.96 and its 200 day moving average is $74.60. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $50.62 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 59.65%.

A number of research firms have commented on JCI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,460 shares of company stock worth $4,536,359 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.