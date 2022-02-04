Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 372,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,754 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in NextCure were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NextCure during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NextCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $883,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NextCure by 347.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 313,220 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NextCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of NextCure by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 62,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTC opened at $5.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -0.12. NextCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. Analysts expect that NextCure, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of NextCure from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextCure in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

