Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 7,500 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 30.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. DZ Bank began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $119.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $107.58 and a 52-week high of $145.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

