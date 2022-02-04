Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Increases Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 154.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,009,000 after acquiring an additional 664,688 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,313 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Dollar General by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,373,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,849,000 after acquiring an additional 294,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,082,000 after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dollar General by 10,060.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DG opened at $205.37 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $240.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.89.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

