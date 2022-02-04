Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $820,000 in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,863,000 after acquiring an additional 63,605 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,902,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,384,000 after acquiring an additional 88,698 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 23.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,409,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,505,000 after acquiring an additional 269,403 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 22.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,165,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,334,000 after acquiring an additional 212,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 27.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,006,000 after acquiring an additional 174,847 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $121.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.50. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $188.30.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

