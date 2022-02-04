Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Lowers Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 66.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,262,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after purchasing an additional 637,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Target by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $480,847,000 after acquiring an additional 536,364 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.

In other news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $213.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $102.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

