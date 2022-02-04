Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New $741,000 Investment in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $80,393,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $15,833,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $6,055,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $5,060,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $5,060,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DNAB opened at $9.67 on Friday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

