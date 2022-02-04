Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Reduces Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 111.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.42.

In other news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Target stock opened at $213.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

