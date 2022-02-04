Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Takes $255,000 Position in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,581,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,168,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,066,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000.

Shares of GREE stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $35.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Greenidge Generation from $82.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenidge Generation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

