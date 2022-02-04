Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Takes Position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 194,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,186,000 after buying an additional 98,218 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 408,145.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,517,000 after purchasing an additional 408,145 shares during the period.

Citi Trends stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $368.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.06. Citi Trends, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.00 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.77.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO David N. Makuen purchased 1,200 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.22 per share, for a total transaction of $80,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $220,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,350 shares of company stock worth $233,444 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

