Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Takes Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 61.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,678,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,423 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 130.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,045,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 112.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,172,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,747 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.60. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.05 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

