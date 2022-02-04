Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Takes Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 215.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s during the second quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 507.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Wendy’s during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s during the second quarter worth $68,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.60. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WEN. Argus downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

