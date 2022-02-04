LuckySevenToken Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.00 (LST)

LuckySevenToken (CURRENCY:LST) traded 582.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. LuckySevenToken has a market cap of $45,864.77 and $9.00 worth of LuckySevenToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LuckySevenToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LuckySevenToken has traded 133% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00043110 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00114698 BTC.

About LuckySevenToken

LST is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2018. LuckySevenToken’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,590,200 coins. LuckySevenToken’s official website is luckyseven.solutions . LuckySevenToken’s official Twitter account is @lendroidproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendroid is a decentralized digital asset lending protocol and platform. By leveraging blockchain technology Lendroid is able to handle the complete lifecycle of collateralized digital asset loans. A borrower can receive USD and Ethereum based (ETH/ERC20) tokens by pledging some other Ethereum based tokens (like REP, SNGLS, DGX, DGD, etc.). The borrowed tokens come from lenders who expect to receive interest at a rate they choose. Lendroid support tokens (LST) are the native tokens of the Lendroid protocol. “

