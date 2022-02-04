LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €889.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €889.00 ($998.88) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($898.88) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €880.00 ($988.76) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €845.00 ($949.44) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €850.00 ($955.06) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €820.00 ($921.35) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €817.09 ($918.08).

MC opened at €711.70 ($799.66) on Thursday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of €195.45 ($219.61) and a twelve month high of €260.55 ($292.75). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €709.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of €679.71.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

