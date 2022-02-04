Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lyft were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 70.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lyft by 5.4% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lyft by 2.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,890 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lyft by 5.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYFT. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.66.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $362,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,839. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $36.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.50. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

