Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 290,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:LYSCF traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 68,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,260. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.86. Lynas Rare Earths has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $8.35.

Get Lynas Rare Earths alerts:

LYSCF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. upgraded shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.