LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $104.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.13.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $100.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

