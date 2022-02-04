LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $5.44 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $5.44 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $15.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.20 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS.

LYB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.13.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $100.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.35. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 12,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

