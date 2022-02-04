Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $12,105,000. Natixis bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $33,106,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 107.9% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 65,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at $83,724,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $120.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $150.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.72. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.71.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

